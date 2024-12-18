Newton County Schools Procurement Department Earns National Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award

The Newton County Schools Procurement Department has been honored with the 2024 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award. This prestigious award, which recognizes excellence in public and non-profit procurement, was awarded to only 198 agencies nationwide, with Newton County Schools being one of only 23 school districts to receive this esteemed recognition.

The award criteria evaluate organizations based on innovation, professionalism, e-procurement, productivity, and leadership, highlighting the district’s dedication to effective, ethical, and professional procurement practices.

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley expressed his pride in the department’s achievement, stating,

“This award is a testament to the exceptional standards upheld by our procurement team. Their work ensures that our district operates with the utmost professionalism and integrity, enabling us to meet the needs of our students, staff, and community in the most efficient and effective ways. Our Procurement Department exemplifies the commitment to innovation and accountability that defines Newton County Schools, and I am incredibly proud of their hard work and dedication.”

Chief Operations Officer Dr. Michael Barr also commended the department, adding,

“Our Procurement Department continuously demonstrates outstanding leadership in meeting the operational demands of our district. Their focus on ethical practices and forward-thinking solutions is instrumental in supporting our schools and enhancing educational outcomes. We are fortunate to have such a dedicated team, and this award is a well-deserved recognition of their contributions.”

The following department team members were recognized for their contributions: Ms. Carolyn Hill, administrative assistant; Mr. Tony Smith, property and inventory supervisor, Mr. Daniel Millner, procurement specialist; and Dr. Karen Dozier, director of procurement.