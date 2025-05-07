Newton County Schools earns re-accreditation from Cognia

Newton County Schools (NCS) earned re-accreditation from Cognia for an additional six years.

Cognia is a global nonprofit organization that has been a trusted partner to educational institutions for more than 130 years. Through its legacy agencies—NCA CASI, NWAC, and SACS CASI—Cognia is known for its commitment to supporting schools in their pursuit of excellence through rigorous, research-based standards and evidence-based evaluation processes.

Accreditation by Cognia is not a one-time inspection; rather, it serves as a launchpad for ongoing school and system improvement. The process thoroughly examines all aspects of an educational organization—from policies and learning conditions to the overall cultural context—to ensure that all parts are working together to meet the needs of every learner. It also reflects a commitment to high standards, continuous growth and better outcomes for all students.

“Earning re-accreditation from Cognia is a testament to the collective efforts of our students, staff, leaders, families, and community,” said Dr. Duke Bradley III, superintendent of NCS. “It affirms that the systems we have built are not only effective today but positioned for even greater success in the future. We remain committed to continuous improvement and to providing every student with the highest quality educational experience.”

The re-accreditation of NCS affirms the district’s commitment to providing a high-quality education, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and striving for excellence in teaching, leadership and organizational effectiveness.

According to Jay Wansley, regional accreditation evaluator for Cognia, NCS earned an Index of Educational Quality (IEQ) score of 330 out of a possible 400, significantly surpassing the Cognia IEQ Network average of 296.

“This is an outstanding score,” Wansley said. “Not a lot of districts get into the 300s. This shows that Newton County Schools not only met Cognia expectations but also exceeded them.”

Wansley noted that the accreditation review demonstrated outstanding work and preparation by the district team.

“It’s refreshing to see all of the positive things going on in Newton County Schools,” Wansley said. “I’m very impressed that you are using data to inform decision-making.”

In addition to the high overall IEQ score, NCS was recognized for four outstanding practices that earned the highest possible rating of four. According to Wansley, it is uncommon for school districts to receive multiple four-rated outstanding practices.

“Typically, we see school districts have maybe two four-rated outstanding practices, and some have none,” he explained. “Newton County had four. We see that you are challenging students to achieve better.”

The four practices identified as exceptional included:

Leaders cultivate and sustain a culture that demonstrates respect, fairness, equity, and inclusion, and is free from bias.

Learners’ well-being is at the heart of the institution’s guiding principles such as mission, purpose, and beliefs.

The governing authority demonstrates a commitment to learners by collaborating with leaders to uphold the institution’s priorities and to drive continuous improvement.

Learners are immersed in an environment that fosters lifelong skills, including creativity, curiosity, risk-taking, collaboration, and design thinking.

Wansley also highlighted that during the review of the district, a central theme emerged regarding the culture of NCS.

“Leaders establish a culture of equity, respect, inclusion, and learner well-being, ensuring that every learner feels valued, supported, and empowered to learn,” Wansley said. “Maintaining this culture ensures that every learner feels valued, supported, and empowered to learn within an equitable and inclusive environment.”

Wansley further praised the district for outstanding school board leadership, strong allocation of resources and clear drive for continuous improvement.

“We could tell that Newton County Schools is a good place for students to be, a good place for teachers to work, and a good place for leaders to lead,” Wasnley said.

Wansley emphasized the district’s commitment to continuous growth as well.

“Newton County Schools fosters continuous improvement by cultivating a culture of reflection, collaboration, and data-driven decision-making,” Wansley said. “It empowers educators and leaders to identify areas for growth and implement targeted strategies that enhance student outcomes. By embracing innovation and accountability, the system ensures sustained progress and long-term success. The school board provides resources and support that sustains continuous improvement.”

As part of Cognia’s ongoing commitment to supporting school improvement, the review team also suggested that district leaders consider reviewing and revising curriculum to integrate digital resources that deepen student engagement, stimulate curiosity and advance instructional effectiveness.