Newton County Schools earns clean audit

Newton County Schools (NCS) is has announced that the school system has once again received a clean financial audit with zero findings for the second consecutive year. The annual audit, conducted by the independent accounting firm Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC, confirms the district’s continued commitment to sound financial stewardship and transparency.

“We are proud to report another year of zero findings in our annual audit,” said Ms. Erica Robinson, Chief Financial Officer for Newton County Schools. “This accomplishment reaffirms the effectiveness of the systems we have in place and the integrity with which our finance team works every single day. A clean audit is not easy to achieve, and to do it two years in a row reflects our relentless focus on accuracy, compliance, and accountability in managing public funds.”

According to Robinson, the audit process is rigorous and involves extensive examination of financial records, procedures, and internal controls to ensure compliance with state and federal regulations.

“Each year, the audit serves as a measure of how well we are safeguarding taxpayer dollars,” Robinson added. “Maintaining zero findings confirms that our financial operations meet the highest standards and that we are being responsible stewards of the resources entrusted to us.”

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III commended the finance department and broader district leadership team for their discipline and commitment to fiscal excellence.

“Receiving a second consecutive clean audit is a major accomplishment for our district and a point of pride for our community,” said Dr. Bradley. “This achievement reflects the level of care, attention, and integrity with which our finance team operates. More broadly, it reinforces our district’s values of transparency, accountability, and excellence in every aspect of our work. We are building a system our community can trust—and that includes how we manage every dollar.”