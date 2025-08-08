Newton County Schools announces school-level Teachers of the Year

Newton County Schools and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce announced the 2025-26 school-level Teachers of the Year on Tuesday. The selected teachers will now participate in the county program with the winner serving as the Newton County School System’s 2026 Teacher of the Year.

“Great teaching changes lives,” said Dr. Duke Bradley III, superintendent of Newton County Schools. “This year’s Teachers of the Year have demonstrated a level of skill, care, and leadership that elevates our entire school system. We celebrate each of them for the extraordinary role they play in preparing our students for success.”

Over the summer, each of the nominees worked on their district Teacher of the Year essay packet, which required each teacher to answer several questions about their educational background, teaching philosophy and style of teaching. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, and Wednesday, Aug. 27, each teacher will participate in a 20-minute interview to be conducted by a panel of volunteer judges.

Once scores from the essays and interviews are tallied, three finalists will be determined (the teachers with the three highest combined scores). On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Teacher of the Year selection committee will observe each of the three finalists teaching in his or her classroom setting. The teacher with the highest combined score on the essay, interview and observation will be announced as Newton County School’s 2026 Teacher of the Year during a special ceremony at Porter Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Newton County Schools congratulated the school-level Teachers of the Year, stating that they are each worthy of this special honor.

All 23 Teachers of the Year will be recognized at the reception at Porter Performing Arts Center and presented with a commemorative plaque from the Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

“Each of these teachers represents the best of our schools,” said Abigail Coggin, Chair of the Newton County Board of Education. “They exemplify what it means to be a teacher in Newton County—committed, creative, and focused on making a lasting impact. We are proud to honor them for the difference they make in the lives of students and families every day.”

Each of the two runners-up will receive a crystal award from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce. The 2026 Newton County Teacher of the Year will receive a crystal award and a check for $1,000 from the Chamber of Commerce. Covington Ford will also provide the winner with a free three-month car rental.

Newton County Schools’ 2026 Teacher of the Year will represent the district in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program.

The 2025-26 school-level Teachers of the Year are: