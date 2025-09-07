Newton County Schools announces record number of AP Scholars

Newton County Schools (NCS) announced that a record number—195 students—have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams during the 2024-25 school year. The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP Exams.

AP Scholar with Distinction Award

Forty-seven NCS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:

Alcovy High: Breya Barton, Joshua Oshodi, Jimmy Thomas, Kayla White and Aoqi Xu

Breya Barton, Joshua Oshodi, Jimmy Thomas, Kayla White and Aoqi Xu Eastside High: Kaiden Blazina, Bennett Brooks, Sanaa Christian, Kennedy Cranford, Bella DeLoach, Malorie Jackson, Morgan Jeffries, Henry Meller, Anna Osborn, Annalie Parker, Simon Reid, Malahi Scharf, Braydon Smith, Robby Thomas, Jr., Benjamin Weaver, Ian White, Cole Wilson, Justin Adams, Kathryn Bryan, Aubrey Burton, Delaney Curtis, Blythe Edgar, Tallis Howard, Ava Jensen, Matty Lumpkin, Sophia McCullough, Belisse Munakwa, Rylan Roper, Beni Tetchi, Jayden Tran, Allie Vaughn, Jacob Wilson, Kennedy Woodard and Zackary Ferdilus

AP Scholar with Honor Award

Thirty-eight NCS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on four or more of these exams. These students include:

Alcovy High: Francisco Alvarado, Jr, Kianna Felix, Anthony Miller and Brenna Williams

Francisco Alvarado, Jr, Kianna Felix, Anthony Miller and Brenna Williams Eastside High: Adriana Allende, Taylor Brown, Abby Malcom, Sara McLendon, Sarai Rangel, Alexander Amerson, Laura Bailey, Arthur Bowman, Brooke Ellington, Jaquelin Garcia-Luna, Johnston Hays, Chase Jordan, Zyla Lott, Sophie Mobley, Hope Poor, Bryson Strickland, Katheryn Wilber, Jordyn Williams, Dylan Angeles and Shelley Crayon

AP Scholar Award

One hundred and ten NCS students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of three or higher. These AP Scholars include:

Alcovy High: Adeshola Adewummi, Christoher Adjei, Sara Anderson, Addison Armendariz, Ethan Armendariz, Madison Bruce, Caden Coody, Hakeem Cooper, Nevaeh Craven, Omar Garcia, Tatiana Godoy, Ayla Meadows, Kevin Mills, Branson Moore, Jan Santiago, Lizbeth Serrano-Tintzun and Emma Wilborn

Adeshola Adewummi, Christoher Adjei, Sara Anderson, Addison Armendariz, Ethan Armendariz, Madison Bruce, Caden Coody, Hakeem Cooper, Nevaeh Craven, Omar Garcia, Tatiana Godoy, Ayla Meadows, Kevin Mills, Branson Moore, Jan Santiago, Lizbeth Serrano-Tintzun and Emma Wilborn Eastside High: Hartlee Allen, Evan Angeles, Charles Briggs, Savannah Brown, Kelvin Chatman, Shyann Coronel, Adriana Cowan, Jonathan Crawford, Layla Crayon, Kaleb Daniel, Emily Do, Nathaniel Ehret, Kevin Gabriel, Thomas Hill, Alexis Jackson, Antonio Jefferson, Madeline Killman, Ava Kitchens, Stephen Knowles, Micah May, Abigail McCrackin, Tarik Mosley, Angelica Negron-Rivera, Gavin Parker, Caroline Patil, Akshitha Podichetty, Tremya Proby, Riley Rawls, Cassandra Schneider, Aniah Sheppard, Chandler Shurtz, Benjamin Silfies, Kailyn Sorrell, Nicole Thomas, Reid Tuttle, Hecjenn Urbina-Mercado, Guaresh Vittal, Caleb White, Leah Bailey, Ryan Bell, Derek Gawlinski, Elijah Hodges, Ella Hodges, Amanda Hunter, Audrina Iaccarino, Avery Jewell, William Johnson, Evan Litts, Ashlee Lundy, Gavin McNeill, Jackie Mosley, Kayson Moss, Jannat Patel, Bailey Pitts, Carley Polston, Fernando Portillo, Mason Shipp, Kayce Stamper, Nicholas Standen, Abbey Varfolomeyev, Kelsey Watts, Reagan Wheeler, Alexis Anderson, Sanaa Dailey, Alexander Ehret, Christian Gatewood, Alyssa Guerrero, Nathanial Igarashi, Alexander Jones, Dustin Lowe, William Pope, Madeline Schembri, Nathan Thomas, Isabella Vazquez, Viksar Vittal and Camryn Watson

While many of the AP Scholars graduated with the Class of 2025, several are still enrolled in high school and, as a result, have this school year in which to complete additional college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.

“Seeing 195 students recognized as AP Scholars—including 47 with Distinction—speaks to the hard work of our students and the excellent teaching happening in Newton County Schools,” said Dr. Ashante Everett, NCS Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning. “Participation in AP coursework fosters academic confidence, provides the opportunity to earn college credit, and significantly enhances postsecondary access.

“We are committed to growing access so even more students at Alcovy, Eastside, and Newton take on this level of rigor and succeed.”