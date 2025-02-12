Newton County Schools Announces 2025 Support Professional of the Year and Counselor of the Year

Newton County Schools (NCS) announced the district’s first-ever Support Professional of the Year (SPORTY) and Counselor of the Year (COTY), honoring two individuals whose dedication and service made a profound impact on students and families.

During a special awards luncheon, Superintendent Duke Bradley and Director of Student and Family Support Keith Benton recognized George Hutchinson, a school social worker, as the 2025 SPORTY, and Kelly Parker, lead counselor at Newton High School, as the 2025 COTY.

These awards mark a significant milestone for NCS as the district continues to elevate and recognize the contributions of support staff. The creation of these honors was made possible by the Newton County Board of Education, which remains committed to celebrating and supporting the dedicated professionals who serve our students every day.

2025 Support Professional of the Year: Mr. George Hutchinson

A dedicated school social worker, Hutchinson was nominated by multiple colleagues who praised his tireless commitment to students and families. Known for his compassion, leadership and relentless advocacy, Hutchinson has made a lasting impact through his work in attendance interventions, crisis response and family support services.

In addition to his daily responsibilities, Hutchinson has led NCS’ largest canned food drive, collecting over 16,000 items this year and more than 24,000 last year to support local families in need. His colleagues describe him as a calming presence during challenging times, a true advocate for student success and a leader who consistently goes above and beyond to ensure families receive the support they need.

2025 Counselor of the Year: Dr. Kelly Parker

A school counselor for 20 years, Parker has dedicated her career to creating innovative programs that support student success. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Tuskegee University, a Master of Education in School Counseling from the University of West Alabama and a Doctor of Philosophy in Education from Capella University.

Currently serving as lead counselor at Newton High School, Parker has been instrumental in helping students overcome challenges, increasing senior attendance rates and ensuring all students have access to post-graduation opportunities. In 2020, she co-launched the “Every Senior Every Chance” initiative, which significantly increased college application rates among seniors. She has also worked to increase the representation of students of color in advanced coursework, ensuring all students have equitable access to high-level academic opportunities.

Parker’s colleagues and parents alike describe her as “the student whisperer,” noting her open-door policy, her ability to connect with students in their most vulnerable moments and her unwavering dedication to their success.

Recognizing Essential Support Staff

As NCS continues to prioritize student success and well-being, Bradley emphasized the importance of recognizing the professionals who provide critical emotional, academic and social support.

“The work of our school counselors, social workers and psychologists is vital,” Bradley said. “They guide students toward success every single day. Their work extends beyond the walls of our schools, impacting families and our community in meaningful ways. We are proud to honor Mr. Hutchinson and Dr. Parker as the first recipients of these awards, and we thank them for their extraordinary service to Newton County Schools.”

Benton echoed this sentiment, adding:

“I have had the privilege of witnessing the incredible dedication of both Mr. Hutchinson and Dr. Parker firsthand. Their commitment to our students, families and schools goes beyond their job descriptions—it is truly a calling. Mr. Hutchinson works tirelessly to ensure that every student and family he serves has the support and resources they need, often stepping in during some of their most challenging moments. Dr. Parker is a remarkable leader in school counseling, consistently advocating for students and creating opportunities that empower them to succeed. Their impact is immeasurable, and I am honored to recognize them as our district’s first Support Professional of the Year and Counselor of the Year.”