Newton County Schools announces 2024 Seamless Summer Option Free Meal Program

As a partner with the USDA and the Georgia Department of Education, Newton County Schools is preparing to serve our communities during the operation of its 2024 Seamless Summer Option (SSO) Free Meal Program. The program is available for children 18 or younger or 21 and younger with a disability on Mondays-Thursdays from June 3-27, 2024, at several community locations.

Seamless Summer Option Community Sites for 2024

Denny Dobbs Skate Park 6224 State Route 212, Covington, GA 30016

Grace United Methodist Church 3145 Washington Street, Covington, GA 30014

Pleasant View Baptist Church 10201 Flat Shoals Road, Covington, GA 30014

B.C. Crowell Park 300 Main Street, Porterdale, GA 30014

St. Paul A.M.E. Church 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30016

Covington Housing Authority 5160 Alcovy Road, Covington, GA 30014

Nelson Heights Community Center 7200 Laseter Street, Covington, GA 30014

Note: Lunch Meals are delivered between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from June 3-June 27, 2024.

Abdul Lindsay, Director of School Nutrition for the school system, stated, “Children need good nutrition all year long to ready them for learning and becoming well-rounded and prepared for the future.” The school nutrition team plans to continue enhancing its 2024 summer feeding program operations by incorporating more flavorful and tasty meal choices, including Georgia Grown agriculture products.

Lindsay also announced that in collaboration with Newton County Government, “our team looks forward to demonstrating continuous quality improvement with the expansion of our summer feeding program serving free quality meals for the first time at Denny Dobbs Skate Park targeting increased student access.”

Dr. Michael Barr, the school district’s Chief Operations Officer, expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to support the community.

“We are proud to partner with the USDA and the Georgia Department of Education to provide free, nutritious meals to children in the community during the summer,” Barr said.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently recognized the Newton County School’s Nutrition Program as a Turnip the Beet Award Gold-level recipient for its commitment to providing quality and nutritious meals during the summer of 2023.

It is the third consecutive year the program has received the award. The USDA Turnip the Beet Award recognizes outstanding program sponsors nationwide who work hard to offer meals to children that are appetizing, appealing, and nutritious during the summer.