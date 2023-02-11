Newton County agency, technical college host mobile job skills workshop

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Be Pro Be Proud Mobile Workshop toured the county’s three public high schools and College and Career Academy this week to give Newton middle and high school students exposure to a number of skilled professions.

Be Pro Be Proud Georgia is a statewide workforce development initiative based in the Cherokee County Office of Economic Development, according to information from the agency.

Newton County Industrial Development Authority (NCIDA) and Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) sponsored the tour Monday through Thursday at the county’s three public high schools and College and Career Academy.

Be Pro’s interactive website and mobile workshop helps connect students to post-secondary training and high-demand career opportunities within the skilled professions, a news release stated.

The Mobile Workshop is a 40-foot rig that showcases numerous technical professions through game-like simulators.

The workshop’s stations allowed students to experience driving an 18-wheeler, assembling a PVC pipe, analyzing human anatomy through augmented reality, binding metal through a virtual welding experience, exploring a career in power line work behind the lens of an Oculus VR headset, discovering robotics and automation, and testing hand-eye coordination through a skills challenge.

Asher Dozier, vice president of Economic Development with the NCIDA, said, "Our region is fortunate to be the home to so many legacy and recently announced high-tech advanced manufacturers.”

“These employers, along with the growing healthcare and construction industries, create opportunities for high-paying and in-demand careers for our students after graduation,” Dozier said.

The Mobile Workshop also made a stop in Newton County in 2022, he noted.

“After seeing how engaged the students were last year during Be Pro Be Proud week, we knew that this experience had to become an annual event which would connect these students to the lifelong success found in our career readiness options found in high school CTAE pathways and the dual enrollment and higher-education options offered by Georgia Piedmont Technical College.”

GPTC President Tavarez Holston said the “Be Pro Be Proud initiative and mission of Georgia Piedmont Technical College work together perfectly.

“Our college offers real-world, hands-on education while Be Pro Be Proud allows young people to get a taste of the many industries where technical skills are greatly valued,” Holston said.

“When they enroll in dual enrollment classes at GPTC, these students can earn college credit at little to no cost. Many (students) even secure highly sought-after certifications that will be with them the rest of their lives. It’s the definition of a win-win.”

For more information on the mobile workshop and Be Pro initiative, visit BeProBeProudGA.org.



