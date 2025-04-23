NCS names Jesse Daniel as 2025 Media Specialist of the Year

On April 17, Newton County Schools recognized Mrs. Jesse Daniel as the district’s 2025 Media Specialist of the Year during a celebratory ceremony held at the Newton County S.T.E.A.M. Academy. The event honored Mrs. Daniel’s outstanding dedication to literacy, innovation, and student engagement as the Media Specialist at Rocky Plains Elementary School.

With nine impactful years in education, Daniel has consistently demonstrated an incredible commitment to transforming the media center into a vibrant, student-centered hub for learning. Her creative programming, including the beloved “Dinovember” literacy initiative, has sparked joy and curiosity in students and staff alike. Through her integration of emerging technologies and collaboration with educators, she has elevated the role of the media center to support both academic success and digital literacy.

“I’m beyond honored—and honestly still a little shocked to be named Media Specialist of the Year,” Daniel said. “Being a school librarian truly is my dream job—I get to work with every student and staff member, spark a love for reading, and make the library the heart of our school. My favorite part? Seeing those big, happy smiles on the faces of our teachers and students every day.”

“Ms. Jesse Daniel is an incredible asset to our school community,” said Rocky Plains Elementary School Principal Dr. Ryan James. “Her passion for literacy, innovation, and student engagement shines through in everything she does. As our media specialist, she plays an integral role in fostering a love of reading, supporting teachers with resources, and creating a welcoming space where curiosity and creativity thrive.

“We are thrilled that Ms. Daniel has been named the Newton County Media Specialist of the Year. This well-deserved recognition highlights her exceptional contributions and commitment to our students and staff here at Rocky Plains Elementary School and we are extremely proud of her accomplishment. We salute her on a job well done!”

The Media Specialist of the Year recognition reception is part of the district’s ongoing commitment to celebrating educators who go above and beyond to enrich the learning environment. The event highlighted the vital role media specialists play in fostering a love of reading, enhancing research skills, and supporting interdisciplinary instruction through innovative library programming.

“Mrs. Daniel exemplifies what it means to be a visionary media specialist,” said Dr. Jennifer Williams, director of instructional technology and media services for Newton County Schools. “Her passion for creating meaningful learning experiences is truly inspiring, and her work is making a lasting difference in the lives of students.”