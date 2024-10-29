Mayor of Covington attends Grand Opening of Peachtree Academy's Upper Elementary Cafe

Peachtree Academy was honored to welcome Covington’s Mayor ,Fleeta Baggett, to the grand opening of the new Upper Elementary Cafe within the newly inaugurated Fine Arts Wing on Monday, October 28th. This special event marked a significant milestone in Peachtree Academy's continued commitment to enhancing student resources and educational facilities.

The Fine Arts Wing and Upper Elementary Cafe provide students with a dedicated space for creative learning and communal gathering, supporting both their artistic growth and social engagement. “We are excited to expand our campus with these new facilities and grateful to have Mayor Fleeta Baggett with us to celebrate this milestone,” said Roy Howard, Lower School Principal.

The addition of the Fine Arts Wing reflects Peachtree Academy’s mission to offer a well-rounded, enriching environment for students. The Upper Elementary Cafe is designed to serve as a hub for students to gather, collaborate, and enjoy a comfortable, welcoming space during their school day.



