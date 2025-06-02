JROTC program approved for Eastside High School

Newton County Schools (NCS) announced Tuesday that the United States Marine Corps has officially approved the establishment of a Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program at Eastside High School.

This authorization represents a significant milestone in the district’s long-term vision to expand JROTC opportunities across all three of its traditional high schools.

While this is a step forward, implementation of the program may be delayed for two to three years due to current funding limitations at the federal level. The Marine Corps has cited a lack of available funding to activate additional programs at this time.

However, NCS remains hopeful that the program may be launched sooner, pending funding availability.

“We are thrilled that the Marine Corps has recognized Eastside High School as a future home for a JROTC program,” said Duke Bradley III, superintendent of NCS. “This is yet another example of a goal shared by our Board and community, which was to expand opportunities that prepare students for success beyond high school. We’ve done that. Whether through increased AP offerings, increased dual enrollment participation, or now the expansion of JROTC, we are committed to opening meaningful pathways to both military and civilian careers. I am glad that our vision is so quickly becoming a reality for our students.”

Eastside High School will become the second NCS high school with an approved JROTC program. Currently, only Newton High School hosts an active JROTC unit. Expanding the program to include both Eastside High School and Alcovy High School has been a long-standing goal of the school district.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Eastside and a meaningful recognition of our school community,” said Jeff Cher, principal of Eastside High School. “We are excited about the leadership development and future career exploration this program will offer our students. We’re hopeful that the timeline for implementation can be accelerated.”

NCS will continue to explore opportunities to establish a JROTC program at Alcovy High School by working with the identified military branch representatives of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“We believe that every high school student in Newton County should have access to the unique benefits a JROTC program can offer,” said Abigail Coggin, chair of the Newton County Board of Education. “Expanding these programs has been a priority for our board, and we will continue to support efforts to bring them to each of our traditional high schools.”