Jenny Rodriguez received Hispanic Heritage Foundation Youth Award

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton High School and the Newton College & Career Academy (NCCA) announced that recent graduate Jenny Rodriguez has been selected as one of ten students nationwide to represent Georgia and receive the prestigious Hispanic Heritage Foundation's Public Service and Social Justice Youth Award.

Rodriguez was also one of The Covington News' Newton GenZ honorees last fall.

Rodriguez's achievements, dedication to public service and commitment to social justice have distinguished her as a remarkable individual among a pool of 300 candidates from across the United States.

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation's Public Service and Social Justice Youth Award recognizes outstanding young leaders who have made significant contributions to their communities and are dedicated to creating positive change in society. With her unwavering passion and commitment, Rodriguez has demonstrated these qualities throughout her academic journey.

“Jenny's achievement is a testament to her exceptional talents, hard work, and unwavering dedication to public service and social justice,” said Newton High School principal, Dr. Shannon Buff. “Her selection highlights the impact she has made in both her school and community and her extraordinary potential to effect change on a larger scale.”

During her time at Newton High School and the Newton College & Career Academy, Rodriguez excelled academically while actively participating in numerous community service initiatives and student organizations, including the Newton High School Latino Student Union. She also served as president of Amigos Unidos at Newton College & Career Academy. She consistently sought opportunities to engage with the Hispanic and Latino communities, advocate for social justice, and promote inclusivity. Her leadership skills and ability to inspire others have made a lasting impact within and beyond the school walls.

Recognizing the transformative power of education, Jenny also served as a mentor and tutor to fellow students, guiding them to overcome challenges and empowering them to pursue their dreams.

“My parents came basically from nothing and came to this country and worked their way up,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez plans to attend Georgia State University’s Honors College in the fall to major in business administration with a minor in political science. Her goal is to pursue a law degree and work in the field of medical malpractice to help those in need in the Hispanic community.”

“This recognition symbolically is a way to show my family that I am going to progress and help other people the way I needed help when I was growing up,” Rodriguez said. “Basically, my whole family is from Colombia and growing up it was just us. So, I want to help others who are facing the same struggles I did growing up. I want to provide a voice to Hispanics and even underserved communities like the minorities. Those are my future goals. I’d like to help make change in the community at a bigger level, possibly in government.”

“Jenny ‘s selection for the Hispanic Heritage Foundation's Public Service and Social Justice Youth Award not only celebrates her remarkable achievements but also represents the collective pride of the NCCA community,” said Chad Walker, principal of Newton College & Career Academy. “Her accomplishment underscores the commitment of Newton College & Career Academy to empower its students to become responsible global citizens who make a positive difference in the world.”



