Georgia Piedmont Technical College awarded funding to open $9.55 million simulated training hospital in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — With an additional $9.55 million earmarked for Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget for the State of Georgia, the College hopes to double the number of healthcare-related program students it serves through a new simulated training hospital environment in Newton County.

“True greatness happens in community,” said GPTC President Tavarez Holston. “Finally, GPTC will have a facility that will produce a significant number of Allied Health professionals to better meet the workforce needs of our three-county service delivery area of DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale counties and beyond.”

The College plans to renovate one of its existing campus buildings on Alcovy Road in Covington. The result will be a simulated hospital and hands-on learning environment that would allow Georgia Piedmont to train a projected annual enrollment of more than 270 students in Newton County alone while expanding its program offerings in high-demand healthcare fields.

Understanding the necessity for a robust healthcare workforce and keeping its finger on the pulse of community needs, GPTC leaders say they consult and listen to regional stakeholders for input before starting new programs or investing in major projects.

“It is a testament of true vision and leadership to see the Allied Health Building and Simulated Training Hospital at Georgia Piedmont Technical College become a reality,” said Serra Hall, executive director of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority. “GPTC’s understanding of the market needs and support for critical jobs is unmatched, and the funding support will ensure we are growing in the right direction by offering top-tier education for future high-quality jobs.”

The renovated facility will train students in seven healthcare program occupations — medical assisting, nurse assisting (CNA), physical therapy, practical and registered nursing, radiologic technology and surgical technology.

Piedmont Newton Hospital CEO Lindsey Petrini echoed the impact the new simulation training promises to make on her facility and its potential staff.

“This project marries two elements that are of vital importance to Piedmont — talent and our community,” Petrini said. “It is Piedmont’s goal to have a top-tier and diverse workforce, and this will help to ensure we have the skilled workers we need to provide the high-quality, patient-centered care. It also represents an investment in the future of our community, which will help it to thrive.”

As a portion of the budget signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on May 9, the $9.55 million allocated for GPTC’s simulated hospital is part of a total $267 million earmarked to fund higher education growth within both the University and Technical College Systems.

“The simulated hospital is more than an educational tool — it’s a strategic investment in our region’s health and workforce,” said Dorian R. DeBarr, president of the Decide DeKalb Development Authority and current chairman of the College’s board of directors. “GPTC is answering the call for highly trained professionals with urgency and excellence.”

In addition, the College will seek at least $2.5 million through regional and employer partnerships to fund state-of-the-art medical equipment essential for student training.

“We are excited to see the commitment by GPTC to increase our healthcare workforce. Having a local simulated training hospital will better prepare our health professionals to treat patients as they graduate,” said Dr. Monica Hum, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital’s chief executive officer.

The College projects the new simulated hospital and renovated Allied Health building in Covington to open in time to welcome students for the Spring 2028 semester.