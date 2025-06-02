Eastside High School competes in National Quiz Bowl Championship

ATLANTA – On the weekend of Saturday, May 24, Eastside High School joined 335 of the top high school quiz bowl teams at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and the Hilton Atlanta for the 2025 High School National Championship Tournament to determine who was the best.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.

The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

The team was captained by Simon Reid, who was joined by Katie Bryan, Benjamin Parson, Oliver Reid and Jacob Wilson. The team was coached by Eric Adams.

Eastside was one of 25 Georgia teams competing at the national championship.

Eastside finished the preliminary rounds with a 5-5 record.

There were some tense moments. Eastside suffered a heartbreakingly narrow loss to Solon B from Ohio, 195-175, during round 9 and suffered another narrow loss to Indian Hill from Cincinnati, Ohio, 195-190, during round 19.

Eastside spent three games on the brink of elimination. They defeated Thomas Jefferson Classical (NC) from Mooresboro, N.C. and St. Thomas from Houston, Texas before falling to Indian Hill from Cincinnati, Ohio, ending their shot at the playoffs.

The tournament champion was the A team from Livingston High School of Livingston, N.J.

The 2025 High School National Championship Tournament’s field featured 336 teams from 37 states, the District of Columbia and Guatemala.