Dr. James T. Walden Sr., considers bid for Newton County Board of Education

Dear District 5 Newton County Citizens,

I pray that everyone is being blessed. I am here today to ask your thoughts on the upcoming District 5 Board of education election next year. As many know I am a lifelong resident of Newton County. In 2010 I was running for this post and I removed myself as I felt at that time Abigail Morgan Coggin was the best choice and also my wife was an employee of Newton County Board of Education at that time. She has retired after 31 years in education and I feel like now is the time to serve. Abigail has done an exceptional job and we have supported her from day one. I feel I would make a great person to try and continue on the work of Abigail and continue to lead our educators and students from this point. I along with my wife Angie of 41 years have always been part of the school system here, working, volunteering and making sure that every student, parent and educators voice has been heard. Special Olympics has always been a great love of ours and will continue to be. My children as well as myself were educated in Newton County. My son a small business owner, my daughter in healthcare, my son in law in Law Enforcement and daughter in law a principal in Henry County. I have 4 grandchildren in Newton County Schools and feel like I could make a difference in the future of education.

Platform: I want to make sure each student gets the best education possible regardless of their situation. That each parent has a voice that has heard and acted upon. That safety is of the utmost importance as things have changed. That our educators are taken care of in their respective roles and our taxes are fair as not to impede on the education of each student in our system.

My Education; Newton County Schools

*AA Mortuary Science Gupton Jones College

*BA Theology Assemblies of God Seminary

*MA Theology/Crisis Counseling Providence College

*Doctorate Crisis Counseling/Theology Liberty University

*Certified Forensic Crisis Intervention Specialist

*National Association of Forensic Counselors

*American Association of Christian Counselors & Therapist

*Georgia Board of Examiners

Employment: Calvary Community Church 1997-Present

Senior Pastor

Newton County Sheriff’s Office 2013-Present

Staff Chaplain/LEO Crisis Counselor

Mortuary Science 1991-Present

Awards: US House of Representatives Pilar of Light Award

Ga Governor Hero Award

Newton County Bicentennial Award

Newton County Sheriff's Office Lifesaving Award

Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

2003 MLK I Have a Dream Award

2015 Music Hall of Fame Award Nashville

Let me know what you think. You can contact me at the numbers listed.

Sincerely,

Dr. James T. Walden Sr.

Cell: 678-332-1504

Home: 770-787-0511

Email: jwalden@bellsouth.net

