Covington Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office help community prepare to return to school

CPD: SHOP WITH A COP

On Monday, July 28, 2025, officers with the Covington Police Department (CPD) had the privilege of shopping with children from Alcovy CASA, Inc. for back to school clothes and supplies.

Through the support of the Covington Police Who Care, over 15 children were paired with police officers and CPD staff to check pants, shirts, dresses, shoes and more off their back to school wish list.

“The opportunity to spend time with each child, shopping, laughing, and being a little silly is a bigger gift to us than anything we could ever buy for them,” the CPD wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you to Alcovy CASA and the Newton County Juvenile Court for their dedication and resolve in working for the children of our community and for allowing us these special moments during Shop With A Cop Back to School edition. Also, thank you to the staff and management of Walmart on Industrial Boulevard in Covington, Georgia for always welcoming our team for these shopping experiences.”

To learn more about Alcovy CASA, Inc. and their mission, visit https://www.alcovycasa.org.