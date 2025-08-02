Covington Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office help community prepare to return to school

CPD: SHOP WITH A COP
On Monday, July 28, 2025, officers with the Covington Police Department (CPD) had the privilege of shopping with children from Alcovy CASA, Inc. for back to school clothes and supplies.
Through the support of the Covington Police Who Care, over 15 children were paired with police officers and CPD staff to check pants, shirts, dresses, shoes and more off their back to school wish list.
“The opportunity to spend time with each child, shopping, laughing, and being a little silly is a bigger gift to us than anything we could ever buy for them,” the CPD wrote on Facebook.
“Thank you to Alcovy CASA and the Newton County Juvenile Court for their dedication and resolve in working for the children of our community and for allowing us these special moments during Shop With A Cop Back to School edition. Also, thank you to the staff and management of Walmart on Industrial Boulevard in Covington, Georgia for always welcoming our team for these shopping experiences.”
To learn more about Alcovy CASA, Inc. and their mission, visit https://www.alcovycasa.org.
NCSO: BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY
Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, with support from this year’s sponsors, provided more than 7,000 book bags to school-aged children during the 14th annual Back to School Supply Giveaway on July 26 at Newton High School. The event helped equip students with essential supplies for a successful start to the school year.
“First and foremost, I give special thanks to Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III, Newton High School Principal Dr. Stephen Hammock, the Newton County Board of Education and the Newton High School staff for allowing the Office of the Sheriff to continue to host its annual Back to School event at Newton High School,” Brown said. “I thank all the sponsors and volunteers who helped ensure this year’s event would be a success. Additionally, I thank my staff for always making sure we are out front doing what we are called to do and taking care of our community.”
Brown and the NCSO acknowledged the following sponsors for their support: Sellars Motors Inc., A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, Precision Automotive Service, Rush Tees & Signs, Jenon Group LLC, Newton County Board of Commissioners, Ginn Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Ginn Chevrolet, Ronnie’s Small Engine Inc., Newton Federal Bank, Call & Go Bail Bonding Inc., Olde Town Awards, The Town House Café, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Mike’s Tire Depot, Snapping Shoals EMC, Loyd’s Glass Company, Security Warehouse, The Home Depot, Dental Care at Town Center, Graham Packaging, Duro Tire & Wheel, Brightmoor Hospice, Tate Boys Auto Sales, Lavish Recovery Care, Bridgestone Golf, Tesa – The Elite Service Agency, The Doepke Law Firm LLC, Mitacs – Trust but Verify, Air Georgia Home Comfort Systems, Jim ’N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
In addition, Sheriff Brown extends his heartfelt thanks to the individual, everyday donors whose contributions played a role in the success of the event.