Newton County Board of Education approves purchase of school resources; makes appointments

NEWTON COUNTY – Unanimous approval of school items and renewals were the main topics of discussion at the Newton County Board of Education regular meeting on Tuesday. Board members kept the meeting brief at just over 12 minutes.

The most expensive item was the renewal of a contract with B&W Mechanical Contractors. Inc. of Lawrencville, Georgia which would be used in the school system for one year.

The plumbing services renewal came out to an estimated cost of $500,000 and the total cost was approved by the board.

The board also unanimously approved the purchase of media center books for the school systems at a total cost of $30,664 and the purchase of diesel fuel and unleaded gasoline at a total cost of $1,300.

As the meeting came to conclusion, board Vice Chair Shakila Henderson-Baker voted to have Trey Bailey, district 1 representative serve as the Georgia School Boards Association delegate and Henderson-Baker to be alternate delegate. Bailey seconded the motion and it was unanimously approved.

Henderson-Baker also made the motion to appoint Bailey as the legislative liaison for the 2025 year. In this position he would represent and share the board’s legislative priorities.

“I think Trey Bailey has done a great job as the legislative liaison and can offer clarity to the community on a lot of legislation,” Henderson-Baker said.

Anderson Bailey, district 4 representative, seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously.

Finally, Trey Bailey made the motion for Abigail Coggin to remain the chairperson and Henderson-Baker to remain the vice chairperson. Henderson-Baker seconded the motion and it was unanimously approved.