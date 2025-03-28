Board of Education discusses FY26 budget

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Board of Education discussed the FY26 budget outlook at their meeting on Tuesday, March 11. The development process was categorized into four key phases.

A presentation by Chief Financial Officer Erica Robinson gave insight into each specific phase.

The first phase, planning and initial development, involved the gathering of information to prepare the budget's foundation. It included but was not limited to: staff budget input sessions, enrollment projections, budget planning meetings and discussions on budget priorities.

Following this were school and departmental budget submissions where schools submitted budget requests and they were reviewed.

“This process consists of a rigorous and intensive review of proposed divisional budgets weighed against the needs and goals of the organization,” Robinson said. “In fact, this has become one of the most important internal review strategies that we have.”

Phase three is currently where the board stands within the budget development process. This consists of compilation and preliminary review. Items listed under this phase include:

Compilation of the FY26 budget.

Refinement of revenue projections.

Review of the classification and compensation study findings and calculation of salaries and benefits.

Additional budget review sessions.

Improving compensation is a goal of the board. Robinson noted that the study found that Newton County Schools (NCS) employee compensation lags behind most districts.

The NCS starting teacher salary of $51,312 was moderately competitive against other school districts that varied from $49,547 to $51,212. However, it was also found that pay at NCS becomes progressively less competitive over the span of the employee’s career.

According to the classification and compensation study, by the time a teacher has reached the 10-year mark, all the way until retirement, pay is consistently less competitive than other districts. After 30 years, the average NCS teacher's salary of $80,812 is less than other districts, which amounted to anywhere from $83,170 to $86,250.

“The study offered compelling insights into how our current pay scales compare to market benchmarks,” Robinson said. “It also highlighted areas where adjustments may be necessary.”

Through review of the classification and compensation study, the board hopes to increase salaries and keep pay and employment at NCS competitive.

As the board continues to refine the budget, the last phase will consist of a board review and public engagement. The budget will be presented and adopted after two public budget hearings, which are tentative to be held in May.

“Our first obligation is to be good stewards of our resources,” Robinson said. “The second is to ensure investment in our goals and priorities. And the third is to be responsive to the current and future needs of the organization.”