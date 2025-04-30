Alcovy Drumline wins first place at competition for third consecutive year

Alcovy’s drumline has done it again.

On April 19, the Alcovy Tiger Band “ATB Big Sound” participated in another National marching band competition. The Viewer’s Choice Battle of the Bands 2025 is an Invitation Only high-stepping marching band competition featuring the best high school bands from across the country. This event has several bands and is spread out over four weeks.

During the week, the Big Sound marching band competed against bands from New Orleans, La., one band from Huntsville, Ala., one band from Nashville, Tenn., one band from Memphis, Tenn., and other bands from across Georgia.

The Big Sound drumline, “Heavy Hittas” received first Place Drumline for the third year in a row.

The drumline is under the direct instruction of my son and ATB alumni (class of 2019) Kyndle Boyland, while the overall band is under the direction of director of bands and 2025 Covington News Community Spirit Award winner, Brian Coates.