Two vehicles stolen from Covington Ford

COVINGTON, Ga. – Two trucks were stolen from the Covington Ford Inc. car dealership last weekend.

According to various incident reports obtained by The Covington News, the Covington Police Department (CPD) initially responded to property damage that occurred at the car dealership on Sunday, Jan. 14.

An employee told deputies at the scene that a customer noticed the gate was broken and that he came to check the situation. Upon arrival, the employee noticed damage to the entrance gate as well as tail light fragments.

It was discovered that a 2021 Ford F-150 Shelby pickup truck in the lot had damage, with the left side passenger window shattered and the fuse box panel cover on the front passenger floor.

This totaled to an estimated $1,000 worth of damage.

The incident report also states that there were “mud and fingerprints near the back door” of the truck.

The following day on Monday, Jan. 15, deputies returned to the scene after owner Wendell Crowe found out that two trucks had gone missing following an inventory check.

The vehicles identified in the various incident reports were a 2018 gray Ford Raptor pickup truck valued at approximately $70,000 and a 2018 white Ford Raptor pickup truck valued at approximately $50,000.

While incident reports stated it was unsure that surveillance footage could be logged due to a “new system,” general manager of Covington Ford Wes Crowe later told deputies surveillance video was available.

“I later spoke with Wes Crowe who stated that there is video of a male entering the property on foot at approximately 9:00 p.m. on 1-13-2024,” read the incident report. “According to Wes, the male leaves the property and then returns and then is believed to have stolen a GA Dealer Tag [redacted]. The male then returned to the property at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Sunday 1-15-24 and could be seen attempting to get into several vehicles.”

So far no arrests have been made and no persons of interest have been released.

This is an ongoing story and The News will provide updates when more information is made available.



