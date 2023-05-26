Three suspects arrested, a fourth suspect sought in April 3 murder of Braxton Singleton

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office made a trio of arrests Friday and issued warrants for a fourth suspect in connection to the April 3 murder of Covington resident Braxton Singleton.

Amin Ya-Sin, 21, and Eva Simmons, 18, both of Covington, were taken into custody as well as Kristiana Simmons, 46 of Oxford. While both Simmons’ were booked and charged with tampering with evidence, while Ya-Sin was charged with murder, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, as well as purchase, possession, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

Investigators have issued warrants for Julius Dennis, 20, of Union City. Dennis is considered a second murder suspect.

Singleton, 20, was found dead when Newton County deputies responded to a call at the Wildcat Creek Estates at about 3 p.m. on April 3. In addition to Singleton was another 21-year old male who was critically injured. At the time of the incident, Dennis, who checked into Gwinnett Medical Center at the time for injuries sustained from what was called a “penetrating trauma,” was considered a possible victim and, at the time, didn’t appear to be connected to the penetrating trauma incident that killed Singleton until further discovery from Newton County investigators determined that Dennis should be considered a suspect

The incident report for the April 3 ordeal stated a drug deal likely preceded the fatal situation.