Newton investigators seeking security video in south Newton murder as victim identified

COVINGTON, Ga. — Investigators are asking for any available video footage from the public to help finding the suspect after a 20-year-old Covington man was found shot and killed in a south Newton subdivision Monday, April 3.

The body of Braxton Singleton of Spring Lake Terrace was found in a vehicle on Woods Creek Court in the Wildcat Creek subdivision off Georgia Hwy. 162 on Monday, April 3, around 3 p.m.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents of Mountain View Estates off Hwy. 162 to provide the agency with any available outdoor video footage taken between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, April 3, as part of the ongoing murder investigation.

An incident report stated a drug deal likely preceded the Monday incident.

Deputies first learned about the incident when they were dispatched to Piedmont Newton Hospital in reference to a female being dropped off at the Emergency Room with a man — later identified as Amin Yasin, 21, of Jericho Drive in Covington — who had multiple gunshot wounds, the report stated

"When units arrived at the ER, it was discovered there was a deceased male left in a vehicle in a subdivision off Hwy. 162 in Covington,," the report stated. "Units went to said subdivision and located the vehicle with a deceased male in the passenger seat."

Throughout the course of the investigation, two other crime scenes were located and processed on Wildcat Creek Drive and across Hwy. 162 in Mountain View Estates subdivision, said sheriff's office spokesperson Caitlin Jett.

"A third possible victim checked into Gwinnett Medical Center to receive treatment later in the evening of April 3 and Newton County investigators are diligently working to determine if the victim is connected to (the) penetrating trauma incident that occurred earlier in the day," Jett said.

Mountain View Estates residents who have video footage of the incident are asked to contact Investigator Joshua Hicks at 678-625-1455 or jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org.









