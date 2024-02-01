Police fail to catch Covington Ford robbery suspect

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. – A pursuit involving one of the stolen vehicles stolen from Covington Ford led the Brookhaven Police Department (BPD) on a high-speed chase, with deputies failing to catch the suspect.

According to an incident report from the BPD, deputies received word that the gray Ford Raptor stolen from Covington Ford was spotted at the Arium apartments on Jan. 15 at approximately 11:37 p.m.

The gray Raptor was one of two vehicles reported stolen earlier that day by Covington Ford owner Wendell Crowe following an inventory check.

According to an incident report from the Covington Police Department (CPD), the Raptor was listed at a value of approximately $70,000.

As deputies confirmed the truck in question was stolen, the driver decided to flee. A deputy working the scene stated on the BPD incident report that “the driver dipped toward my patrol vehicle and went around me.”

The vehicle then continued to drive on Lenox Park Blvd., and upon turning right onto E. Roxboro Rd. managed to strike the curb as well as several trees. The Raptor then proceeded to go the wrong way on the highway at speeds up to 80 miles per hour (mph).

After weaving out of various lanes in traffic, the Raptor reportedly “almost caused a head-on collision in the roadway,” according to the incident report.

The Raptor then continued to traverse through several lanes of traffic before the vehicle lost control in a roundabout, going into the grass.

It was there that the deputy made “intentional contact” with the Raptor at approximately 29 mph. However, the driver was eventually able to gain traction and drove off once again with the stolen vehicle.

The secondary unit that was in pursuit with the deputy in the incident report suffered a flat tire, leading to the pursuit being called off.

According to the incident report, a BOLO was placed on the Raptor with the last known direction of travel being Phipps Blvd. heading towards Peachtree Rd.

A driver was not identified.



