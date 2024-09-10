Police arrest third Newton County Schools student on terroristic threats charges

NEWTON COUNTY – For the third time in less than a week, a student has been arrested for making terroristic threats.

The student, identified as a 11-year-old male from the Newton County STEAM Academy, was arrested on Sept. 10 for making verbal threats toward students and staff, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the news release from the NCSO, the threats were made on Aug. 2 and Sept. 5. The NCSO – who made the arrest – was informed on Sept. 10 by Newton County Schools (NCS). The 11-year-old is being charged with terroristic threats and acts and was taken to the Juvenile Court System.

It is not clear of the nature of the threats.

This is the third instance in the last week where a student has been arrested.

First on Sept. 6, it was announced a 13-year-old Eastside High School student was arrested on Sept. 5 on terroristic threats and acts charges. According to an incident report the student claimed he was “going to be the next school shooter.”

This student was suspended for ten days and a hearing will be conducted as to whether or not he will return to school.

A second student was arrested at Clements Middle School on Sept. 6. The 12-year-old male reportedly told statements that he “was going to shoot up the school,” according to an incident report.

In both instances, the students were transferred to a juvenile detention facility.

NCS sent the following statement to The Covington News.

“Since last week’s tragic events in Barrow County, Newton County Schools (NCS) has experienced a rise in threats directed at our schools. Local law enforcement has arrested three NCS students for making threatening remarks, and each will face disciplinary action in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct. The district is working closely with law enforcement and will maintain full cooperation as investigations continue. Ensuring the safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority, and we will keep the community updated with any developments concerning school safety."

Additionally, superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III issued a letter to the public, which can be found here.






