Statement from Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III

The Covington News recieved the following letter from Superintendent of Newton County Schools, Dr. Duke Bradley III.

Dear Newton County Families,

I hope this letter finds you well!

In light of the tragic events that recently occurred in Barrow County, Georgia, let me first say that our thoughts and prayers remain with our friends and colleagues. Though just forty miles away, the impact of this incident has carried over into our community, raising reasonable concerns about school safety. In fact, this very topic has captured the attention of the entire nation.

Regrettably, last week’s events have seemingly inspired an increase in threats directed at our own schools, and I want to assure you that we are addressing these threats with the seriousness that they require. You should know that we regularly collaborate with local, state, and regional law enforcement agencies to respond to threats to our school communities and to administer consequences accordingly.

Additionally, thanks to the leadership of our Board of Education, Newton County Schools has a clearly defined Code of Conduct that prohibits threatening behavior - whether it occurs in person, online, or through some form of symbolic action. It is critical to recognize that in most instances, such threats are considered criminal acts and can have severe legal repercussions. Unfortunately, a few of our students are already facing legal consequences for poor choices that they have made.

The purpose of this letter is to invite your support in ending these harmful and disruptive threats. I urge you to engage in conversations with your children and family about the implications of making threats while focusing on education and personal development. Together, we can redirect our efforts towards what truly matters—providing a safe, nurturing, and effective learning environment for all students.

I thank you in advance for your attention to this issue and for your continued support. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact our district office.

Sincerely,

Duke Bradley, III

Superintendent