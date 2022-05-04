Newton couple dead in murder-suicide near Jackson Lake

COVINGTON, Ga. — A small lakeside home with a boat dock in far southern Newton County became a crime scene last week after two people died in a reported murder-suicide.

Newton County sheriff's detectives were still investigating Tuesday five days after Johnette Broadnax Olson, 51, was found dead of a gunshot wound at the residence on Conley Ditch Road April 28.

A deputy reported responding to a domestic dispute call at 3:13 p.m. at the residence at 375 Conley Ditch Road on the shores of Jackson Lake.

"On arrival, both the suspect and victim were found deceased inside the residence," the deputy reported.

The victim's spouse, who was not identified, was the reported shooter. A Newton County Sheriff's Office report stated he then committed suicide after apparently turning the gun on himself.

Witnesses said nine sheriff's office vehicle responded to the scene. Substance abuse was not involved, the report stated.



The 900-square-foot home with a boat dock is on the northwest side of the approach to the Conley Ditch Road bridge over Connally Cove of Jackson Lake.

The listed owners are the victim and Kelly J. Olson Sr. They have owned it since 2006, according to tax records.