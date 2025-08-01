Hit-and-run escalates to police chase, ending in arrest of convicted felon

NEWTON COUNTY — A hit-and-run that took place last week quickly led to the arrest of a convicted felon.



The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) shared a news release on Friday evening, announcing 34-year-old Marquis Dukes of Covington was arrested on July 23 after fleeing the scene of a vehicle accident and attempting to evade a police pursuit.

At approximately 11 a.m. on that day, deputies with the NCSO were dispatched to Cook Road in response to a hit-and-run incident. According to a news release from the NCSO, witness accounts depict a black Acura SUV travelling in the wrong lane.

This reportedly forced “at least one vehicle” off the roadway and into a stop sign. The driver of the black Acura then fled the scene.

According to the release, deputies located the suspected vehicle near Bypass Road at Lower River Road.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver “refused to comply.” This led to a police pursuit that ended on South Lake Drive with Dukes’ arrest.

Though the news release does not specify when these events occurred, a booking report for Dukes shows that he was arrested the same day, within three hours of the initial crash.

Dukes has allegedly committed multiple traffic infractions already, but his charges multiplied when deputies searched his vehicle and discovered contraband.

“A search of the vehicle revealed quantities of cocaine and marijuana, several pill bottles containing oxycodone and Xanax, and a handgun,” the news release states.

With Dukes previously being a convicted felon, he faced additional weapons charges.

Nine charges are listed against Dukes in the news release. These include: Felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; felony possession, purchase, manufacture or sale of marijuana; felony possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime; felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; two misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs not in their original container; misdemeanor improper lane usage; misdemeanor weaving over the roadway and misdemeanor failure to fulfill the duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.

According to the booking report, Dukes was released on bond on July 25.

The investigation was led by Deputy Matthew Shelnutt, with assistance from the Traffic Unit.