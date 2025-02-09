County Manager Harold Cooper arrested on DUI charge

NEWTON COUNTY – Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) have arrested Harold Cooper, county manager of Newton County, for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI).

According to a booking report obtained by The Covington News, an officer with the NCSO spotted Cooper driving a white BMW west on the Covington Bypass near Middle Ridge Elementary School at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Cooper reportedly ran over the rumble strip, prompting the officer to follow him.



The officer then reportedly saw Cooper “drive over the rumble strip several more times,” as well as drive over the double solid line, according to the booking report.



The officer pulled Cooper over at the BP off Highway 81 some time later and administered a field sobriety test. The results of that test were not made immediately available.



Cooper was arrested shortly thereafter on two misdemeanor charges: Driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. He was released nearly three hours later on a recognizance bond with a court date set for March 25, according to the booking report.



Newton County public information officer Bryan Fazio told The News that "the county is looking into the matter." The Newton County Board of Commissioners are holding a special called meeting on Wednesday to discuss "personnel," though it is unclear if it involves Cooper's status within the county.

The News has reached out to Cooper for comment, but have not immediately heard back.



Cooper has been with Newton County since April 2023 after he was selected as county manager over Washington, D.C. Deputy Mayor Lucinda Babers in a 3-2 vote.





