Arrest made in connection to the Feb. 23 missing person case of Melvin Cooksey

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff's Office informed The Covington News on July 6 of an update in the missing person case of Melvin Cooksey from Feb. 23, 2023.

NCSO's report stated the following:





"An arrest has been made in connection to the Feb. 23 missing person case of Melvin Cooksey.



Danetta Knoblauch, age 35, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested on July 4 and charged with murder, aggravated assault and arson.

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office want to thank the following agencies for their assistance with the investigation: Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department and Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Brown and the NCSO send their condolences to the family and friends of Melvin Cooksey."

NOTE: On February 23, 2023, Newton County deputies responded to a fire at 1405 Mote Road in Covington, Georgia. Cooksey was not on location upon arrival; however, witnesses stated that a white hatchback vehicle left the scene shortly before the fire. A BOLO was issued by the NCSO.