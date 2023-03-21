Newton deputies seek public's help in locating vehicle linked to man's disappearance

Newton County sheriff's deputies are asking the public's help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved in the disappearance of a handicapped resident.

Melvin Cooksey was not at his residence at 1405 Mote Road when deputies responded to a fire there on Feb. 23.

"We have reason to believe that the vehicle [pictured ] is involved with the disappearance of Cooksey, who is paralyzed on his left side," spokesperson Caitlin Jett said.

The vehicle was possibly seen by a neighbor leaving Cooksey's residence 30 minutes before the fire," Jett said.

"We have reason to believe that the driver is a brown-skinned male, and the passenger is a light-brown-skinned female. The vehicle's tag was stolen in early February, and it does not return to that vehicle."



Those who have possibly seen this vehicle, with or without the tag shown, are asked to contact Investigator French at cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1429. Callers can remain anonymous, Jett said.

