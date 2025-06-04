Covington resident wins Fantasy 5 jackpot of over $500,000

COVINGTON, Ga. – One Covington resident woke up on Wednesday morning to the news that they are over half a million dollars richer.

According to a news release from the Georgia Lottery Corporation, a Covington resident won the jackpot in the June 3 Fantasy 5 drawing worth $529,972. As customary, the winner was not publicly identified.

The winner picked the five perfect numbers through the Georgia Lottery App. Those numbers were 06-27-28-35-36.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes.



