Covington promotes Joel Smith to electric director

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Assistant City Manager Freddy Morgan recently announced the promotion of Joel Smith to the position of electric director.

Smith will assume full management responsibility for the electric function, Morgan said, and will exercise supervisory, administrative and professional work in planning, organizing and coordinating the electric system in his new role.

Smith brings with him more than 20 years of electrical experience, eight of which have been spent with the city of Covington. Smith was hired in 2013 as an apprentice lineman and was promoted several times before being named electric director.

“I have been impressed by Joel’s knowledge, skills, abilities and his willingness to step forward and assist where needed,” Morgan said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing his growth and ascension/progression to this position and I am confident Joel will provide excellent leadership to the Electric Department and continue to provide dependable, reliable service to all of the customers served by the city of Covington.”

Smith said his experience with the organization will provide a seamless transition for both customers and employees.

“I'm extremely honored to be given this opportunity,” Smith said. “I am looking forward to being be a part of the team in this capacity to help strengthen our system for the expected growth coming to our community. With such an amazing and talented group already in place and my previous experience with the city of Covington, this will be a seamless transition while still providing the same reliable service that our customers deserve.”

A 20-year Newton County resident, Smith and his wife, Tiffany, have two sons, Hayden and Luke.