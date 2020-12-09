Covington picks up Adopt-A-Mile program

COVINGTON, Ga. — Local businesses and civic groups can now get more involved in helping keep the city of Covington’s streets clean.

The Covington City Council approved a request made by the Planning and Engineering Department during its Monday, Dec. 7, meeting to start an Adopt-A-Mile program within the city.

Through the program, the city will encourage businesses and other groups to hold quarterly clean-ups along the mile of road adopted.

Businesses must commit to adopt a mile for 12 months anywhere within the city and agree to clean up their mile at least four times per year. The city will provide necessary equipment including bags, gloves, vests — even training — to conduct the clean-ups.

The name of participating businesses and groups will be on the sign of the mile that’s adopted. They will also be publicly recognized during a future city council meeting.

Covington Mayor Steve Horton said the program was a great idea, and the council concurred with a unanimous vote to approve.

The city’s program will be identical to the Adopt-A-Mile program in place for Newton County and the Adopt-A-Highway program in place for the state of Georgia and others across the nation.

There is no cost to run the program, other than the purchase of clean-up equipment, said Covington Planning and Development Director Tres Thomas.

To get involved with the Adopt-A-Mile program, contact city hall at 770-385-2000.