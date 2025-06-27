The Covington News brings back Patriotic Pet Contest in time for Independence Day

For the first time in several years, The Covington News is bringing back the Patriotic Pet Contest!

Starting Friday, June 27, readers are encouraged to submit photos of their pets decked out in their most patriotic gear in celebration of Independence Day.

The winning pet – which will be determined by staff members at The News – will receive a $40 grooming certificate from four-time Best of Newton winner and sponsor Leapin Lizards Pet Shop.

Entries must be emailed to news@covnews.com no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 3 in order to be considered.

In addition to the photo, entries should include the pet’s name, age and a brief description. The applicant/owner’s name and contact information must also be included.

The pet will also be featured in the Wednesday, July 9 edition of The News on page A1, and will be posted on our social media platforms.