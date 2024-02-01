Willie Arthur Smith announces bid for District 3 BOC seat

NEWTON COUNTY – The Covington News received the following from Willie Arthur Smith.

I am a lifelong resident of Newton County. I am excited to announce my candidacy for the position of County Commissioner District 3. As someone who has been observing the political scene in Newton County for some time, I believe that we need to restore trust, accountability, and unity in the community. My goal is to work towards achieving this objective. One of my noteworthy aims is to bring more employment opportunities to the community, particularly in the tech industry, similar to those created at Stanton Ridge. I believe that the prospect of more job opportunities is undeniably attractive.



I am committed to providing local youth with bridges to employment opportunities and career paths within Newton, ensuring they have viable employment opportunities with competitive market salaries. In fact, I plan to champion increased investment and enhancements to the county’s educational system to ensure that young people K-12 and beyond are prepared for the future of work. This is a bold and ambitious objective that demonstrates my genuine concern for the betterment of the community.

For those unfamiliar with me, I am an 84 graduate of Newton County High School “Go Rams” and pursued a Bachelor's Degree in Christian Studies and Counseling. I am a devoted family man, having been married for 20 years and fathering six children. As an entrepreneur, I own WAALS Enterprise LLC, a civil engineering firm headquartered in Lithonia, GA. I am guided by my commitment to faith, family, and community. What sets me apart is my dedication to serving my community. As a minister at the Church at Haynes Creek, I have spent over 21 years on the Newton County Jail Ministerial Staff, providing hope and healing to inmates. Now, I am taking my commitment to public service to a higher level by announcing my candidacy for Newton County District 3 Commissioner. With my leadership, the future of the county appears bright and prosperous, and all residents can look forward to a better tomorrow.

If you are someone who cares about Newton County's future, I humbly request your vote for my candidacy for Newton County Commissioner District 3. Let's work together to make Newton County the best it can be! For additional information on my campaign, please email me at williearthursmith@ymail.com.