Susan Nolley appointed as Newton County Clerk

NEWTON COUNTY—Longtime Newton County employee Susan Nolley was unanimously approved to serve as the new county clerk at the Oct. 7 Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Nolley has served as the county’s deputy clerk for over four years. The previous county clerk, Jackie Smith, retired in June after holding the role for over 25 years.

Nolley, who has already taken over several of the clerk duties in Smith’s place, is now formally stepping into the position.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and committed to serve the citizens of Newton County in the role of County Clerk,” Nolley shared in a statement to The Covington News.

Though she has held the deputy role for four years, Nolley was no stranger to serving the residents of Newton County beforehand.

Nolley, a Newton County native, initially worked with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

“This experience significantly influenced my professional development,” Nolley said. “My drive, ambition, and determination have motivated me to progress, develop my ability, adapt to challenges and to never stop learning.”

In February 2024, Nolley received her certification as a Georgia Certified Clerk by completing the Georgia Clerks Education Institute Certificate Program through the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

As she steps into the role of county clerk and works to fill the shoes of her predecessor, Nolley will continue her lifetime of dedicated service to Newton County.

Nolley plans to do so by abiding by her favorite scripture: Philippians 4:13

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”