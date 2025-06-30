Jackie Smith puts a ribbon on 31-year career in Newton County

Throughout the last 31 years, the makeup of Newton County Government has changed and shifted in more ways than one. The county has seen seven county chairs, 25 commissioners and hundreds of personnel changes over the years.

But there is one woman who has remained constant as the glue that often kept Newton County together: Jackie Smith.

Smith, who first joined the county in 1994, officially announced her retirement on June 18. The county held a retirement ceremony on Friday with family members, friends and colleagues showing up to honor her years of service.

The longtime county clerk expressed mixed emotions when reflecting on the end of her storied career.

“Right now I’m happy and I’m sad,” Smith said. “I’m happy for the future… But I’m sad that the 31 years have come and gone.”

Prior to her time with Newton County, Smith worked in the ministry field for several years. After a conversation with then-Newton County Chairman Davis Morgan in 1994, she officially came aboard as an executive assistant to the chairman.

Going into the role, Smith said she had no knowledge of county government. But like all other things in her life, she relied on her faith to guide her through.

“I had no idea, no inclination it was going to turn into this,” Smith said. “I knew nothing. But I knew God. And I knew God had directed my steps when I decided to take [the job].”

Smith’s career took another turn in just four years later when she was appointed by the Newton County Board of Commissioners as county clerk, where she has remained since.

In that time, Smith has built a reputation as one of the kindest employees in the county. Whether through phone call, email or in-person, she makes an effort to spread warmth to those around her.

The aspects of compassion and empathy are what Smith calls the keys to success for the county clerk position.

“It’s to listen and care about people. It’s treating everybody the same,” Smith said. “I shouldn’t treat someone that’s not well known and in high esteem any more than someone who isn’t.”

Through the long journey, Smith had one simple answer when asked what she would miss the most about her role as county clerk: The people.

“I’m going to miss what I call the jewels of this county that have given their lives and service to serve others,” Smith said. “Your greatest pay is the wonderful people you meet. From here [the office], to the citizens, I’ve met so many wonderful people.”

As the ship sails on Smith’s career in Newton County, a new journey awaits her.

Smith has expressed interest in serving on Mercy Ships, an international charity designed to provide medical care in underserved areas. She hopes to start with a two-week ship before possibly expanding her efforts into longer durations.

Smith also plans to travel the world and see the sights she has always wanted to see. She also wants to focus on spending her time with family; specifically her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

But no matter where the tide takes her, Smith said she will always cherish the memories she made with Newton County. So much so that she would not have it any other way.

“It’s been so wonderful that I’d do it all over again,” Smith said. “I wished I could.”



