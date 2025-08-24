Sheriff Brown, NCSO recognize RSAT and #1 Dads program graduates

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of 12 inmate residents from the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) program and nine from the #1 Dads program on Aug. 15, 2025. The graduation ceremony took place inside the agency’s training room.

The RSAT program offers inmate residents a chance for rehabilitation. This three-month program is specifically designed to assist individuals in building cognitive, behavioral, social, vocational and other essential skills to address substance abuse-related issues.

Brown has emphasized the Office of the Sheriff's commitment to rehabilitation, seeing it as crucial for individuals reintegrating into society as productive citizens. He has highlighted the months-long RSAT program as instrumental in equipping inmate residents with the necessary tools for a productive life post-incarceration. - photo by Newton County Sheriff's Office

“I recognize that helping these inmate residents succeed is not the work of one individual,” Brown said. “It takes a collective effort to guide them through the program and support them afterward. I am grateful to my staff and facilitators for their continued dedication and commitment to giving these individuals the tools they need for a better future.”

The following inmate residents graduated from the RSAT program: Terry Jerome Dyer, Levi Maddox, Jason Lee Driver, Laquane Tabarus Stroud, Ronshay Deon Smith, Dagger Arnett Grier, Malik Abdullah Allah, James Williams Senter, Jacob Levi Allen, Ashley Nicole Armistead, Stacey Elaine Thrash and Naviea Janae Gorman.

The NCSO partnered with Action, Inc., to provide the #1 Dads program inside the Newton County Detention Center. The #1 Dads program aims to strengthen, establish or reestablish relationships between adult fathers and their children, or fathers and their spouses/partners and their children. Through workshops, case management and job skills training, the program fosters responsible fatherhood, healthy marriage and economic stability. On Aug. 15, the following inmate residents graduated from the #1 Dads program: Terry Jerome Dyer, Levi Maddox, Jason Lee Driver, Laquane Tabarus Stroud, Ronshay Deon Smith, Dagger Arnett Grier, Malik Abdullah Allah, James Williams Senter and Jacob Levi Allen.

Because of the jail-based programs offered in the Newton County Detention Center, the NCSO has seen a 50.6% decrease in the number of repeat offenders returning to the Detention Center since 2008. The NCSO provides more than 20 jail-based programs tailored to the needs of inmate residents housed within its facility.