PRIMED FOR PICKLEBALL: Newton County's seniors eagerly anticipate coming pickleball courts

NEWTON COUNTY — Local senior citizens have taken up paddles and joined the latest nationwide phenomenon of fun physical activity: Pickleball. In fact, Newton County’s seniors enjoy the sport so much that they have raised money and received approval to build their own court right here at home.

Newton County Senior Services and seniors who utilize the Senior Enrichment Center successfully raised $40,000 to build a pickleball court at the new Senior Enrichment Center. It is projected to open in October of this year.

At the Newton County Board of Commissioners (BOC) meeting on Tuesday, June 17, Director of Senior Services Freda Reed requested the board’s permission to accept the funds raised to start construction on the pickleball court.

Commissioners approved the request unanimously and thanked Reed for the work she does for Newton County’s senior citizens.

“I am to a [sic] senior myself, and I’ve been planning on trying to learn how to get pickleball going in my life,” District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson said. “I want to thank you and the seniors for always looking out for us.”

When Newton County’s seniors learned that a new Senior Enrichment Center was being built, Reed says they did not ask about the necessities like a cafeteria. Instead, all they asked was if there would be a pickleball court.

Reed said that out of the $40,000 raised, $32,473 of it will go towards the pickleball court. The rest will be used for other needs, such as purchasing new furniture for the center.

“I’m a senior as well,” Reed said. “I just believe that if it’s something that they need and it’s something that they want, we try to make it possible for them.”

There are makeshift pickleball courts located at the Newton County Recreation Department that, according to Reed, about 60 seniors enrolled at the Senior Enrichment Center utilize.

However, this is not the ideal set-up as they are located indoors, with nets placed on the basketball court. Traditional pickleball courts resemble smaller tennis courts, with similar paving and striping. While the basketball court set up makes do, it is not a perfect substitute.

There are also limitations to the seniors’ playing time. Seniors can only play pickleball on the court in the mornings, as it transitions to use for basketball at noon.

When the new court opens up, seniors will be able to come play during all operating hours of the Senior Enrichment Center.

“We’re trying to do something where our seniors know that they have a place where they can come and it’s dedicated to them,” Reed said.

The new center will be located on the west side of the county off of Highway 212. In Newton County, this is on the opposite side of where the old center is located. Now, seniors on both sides of the county will have access to a nearby space catered to their enjoyment.

Reed says that pickleball has not only strengthened their physical activity, but also interpersonally. In fact, many of the seniors have built relationships that encourage them to join other activities as well.

“The courts and activities not only helps them to stay active, it also gives them socialization.”