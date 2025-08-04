Newton Youth Lead the Way at Georgia Teen Institute 2025

Newton Community Partnership (NCP), in collaboration with the Newton County Drug Free Community Coalition (DFC), proudly supported eight high school students from our Youth Action Team (YAT) and two adult advisors in attending Georgia Teen Institute (GTI), held the week of June 9, 2025 at Reinhardt University.

GTI is a statewide youth leadership program that empowers teens to lead prevention efforts and promote wellness in their communities. Over the course of 60 hours of intensive training and connection, our YAT members participated in team-building activities, workshops, and peer collaboration focused on underage drinking prevention, youth mental health, community service, and youth engagement.

As a result of their experience, the Newton YAT team selected underage drinking prevention and youth mental health as the focus of their community project for the 2025–2026 school year—work that directly supports the mission of the Newton County Drug Free Community Coalition.

We are also proud to share that four YAT alumni—now in college—served as GTI staff members, mentoring youth from across the state and modeling the lasting impact of youth leadership and prevention education.

This experience was made possible through the collaborative efforts of our coalition partners:

Amira with GUIDE, Inc., who generously sponsored the YAT team

Afiya with The Council on Alcohol and Drugs, who provided transportation support

Both GUIDE and The Council on Alcohol and Drugs are active partners in the Newton County Drug Free Community Coalition, working together with NCP to prevent youth substance misuse and support positive mental health across our community. Through the Youth Action Team and the broader DFC coalition, NCP continues to support and amplify youth leadership in Newton County.