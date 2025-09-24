Newton County Sheriff’s Office selected for National Institute of Corrections visit

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) was selected by the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) as one of only four agencies in Georgia to host a site visit during a four-day tour Sept. 8-11, 2025.

Michael Nail, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, welcomed NIC Deputy Director Holly Busby and Acting Director Rachel Thompson to Georgia. The visit was part of a statewide initiative to introduce Thompson to stakeholders, provide insight into the work of local agencies and give her a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities within corrections and community supervision.

The four host agencies included the Atlanta DCS Field Office, the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, the Georgia Department of Corrections Training Center State Prison and the NCSO. Out of 156 sheriff’s offices in the state, the NCSO was the only one selected for a site visit, a distinction that highlights the agency’s leadership and continued commitment to excellence.

During the opening session at the NCSO, Busby noted she had heard the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is among the best in the state. Over the course of the visit, NIC leaders and NCSO representatives discussed Georgia’s innovations in community supervision, incarceration and staff wellness, as well as the state’s approach to risk assessment, recruitment and retention, technology and training. The discussions also explored opportunities to strengthen reentry programs, expand programming for incarcerated individuals and enhance task force collaboration at the local, state and federal levels.

“It is an honor for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to be chosen by the National Institute of Corrections for this important visit,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “Being the only sheriff’s office in Georgia selected reflects the dedication of our staff and the innovative approaches we have implemented to meet the needs of our community. We are proud to share our work with national leaders and continue building solutions that improve public safety and the quality of life for our citizens.”

The visit emphasized the importance of collaboration among local, state and national partners to enhance corrections and community supervision practices across Georgia.