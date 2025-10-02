Newton County Sheriff's Office to hold National Faith & Blue Weekend festivities

In honor of the upcoming National Faith & Blue Weekend, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is holding several events.

On Friday, Oct. 3, the NCSO will kick things off with the sixth annual first responders and K-9 blessing at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office (15151 Alcovy Road). Following the blessing, the community/first responders luncheon is set to take place at 10:30 a.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, the “It’s Fall Y’all Community Festival” is slated to be held at 10 a.m. at Legion Field (3173 Mill St., Covington). Sheriff Ezell Brown and the NCSO are partnering with the Council on Alcohol and Drugs to present the third iteration of this community festival. Music, games, vendors, slingshot and bike shows and more will be at the event.

Later that day, the sixth annual “Faith & Blue Car Show” will take place in partnership with the Church Covington. Anyone interested in registering for the car show can contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at (678) 300-7877.

Finally on Sunday, Oct. 5, the NCSO will take to the Square in partnership with the Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department and the Porterdale Police Department for the sixth annual corporate prayer at 4 p.m.



