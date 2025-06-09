Newton County Sheriff’s Office, GNR Public Health unveil Georgia’s first Naloxone vending machine in a law enforcement facility

NEWTON COUNTY — In a groundbreaking step to combat the opioid crisis, Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with GNR [Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale] Public Health, has unveiled the first Naloxone vending machine to be installed inside a law enforcement facility in the state of Georgia. Located at the Newton County Detention Center, the vending machine offers free and secure access to Naloxone, an emergency medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

This initiative reflects a bold new approach to addressing the opioid epidemic through community partnership, access and prevention.

“This is a major step forward in protecting lives and empowering our community,” Brown said. “By placing this machine inside our facility, we are bridging the gap between public safety and public health. We are proud to lead the way in Georgia.”

The project is funded through a two-year, $196,800 grant from the Georgia Opioid Crisis Abatement Trust, awarded to GNR Public Health. Part of this funding will be used to stock the machine with Naloxone kits. The vending machine itself was purchased through additional support from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Opioid Program.

"We encourage all residents, especially those who know someone who is taking prescription opioid medication or struggles with opioid addiction, to take advantage of the opportunity to receive free naloxone," said Andre Castro, director of community engagement for GNR Public Health.

Accessing the machine is relatively simple. Individuals can request a token from a Newton County Detention Center administrator, which allows them to retrieve a Naloxone kit. The machine also features a QR code with step-by-step instructions for proper administration, offering education alongside access.

The vending machine comes at a critical time. According to the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program (ODMAP), from 2024 to the present: Georgia reported 15,457 opioid overdose incidents requiring emergency response. Newton County accounted for 173 of those incidents, approximately 1.12% of the state’s total.

Naloxone was administered in 113 of those local cases, representing 65% of responses.

GNR Public Health serves Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties and is dedicated to keeping communities healthy, protected, and prepared through essential local public health services. To learn more, visit www.gnrhealth.com.