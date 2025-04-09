Newton County Sheriff's Office achieves CALEA reaccreditation

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) announced that the agency has achieved international reaccreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) as of March 2025. The NCSO was originally accreidated in 2016.

CALEA accreditation is a voluntary process that reflects the agency’s commitment to professional excellence. It requires developing comprehensive policies, maintaining transparent reporting practices and implementing structured decision-making processes to improve organizational effectiveness. Additionally, it prepares the agency to respond to both natural and human-made critical incidents while strengthening relationships within the community.

Brown expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of his staff and support from the community.

“Achieving reaccreditation through CALEA shows our continued commitment to upholding the highest standards in law enforcement,” Brown said. “We value the trust our community places in us and remain committed to maintaining public safety through professionalism and accountability.”

To maintain accreditation, the NCSO must consistently demonstrate adherence to CALEA’s rigorous standards. The agency undergoes an annual web-based assessment and a site-based assessment every four years. During this visit, a CALEA representative assesses the agency’s compliance by inspecting facilities, equipment, personnel and operations, as well as conducting interviews with staff, community members, government officials and partner agencies.