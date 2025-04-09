NCSO holds 13th annual awards ceremony

On Friday, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) took the evening to recognize and thank those within the organization who have dedicated themselves to the well-being of Newton County this year with its 13th annual awards ceremony.

The NCSO, under the leadership of Brown, awarded much of the force with Years of Service Awards and recognized significant milestones from one to 35 years of serving and protecting.

“Know that the Office of the Sheriff at all times – not sometimes – at all times are eager to carry out our fundamental duties, and that is to serve and to protect the citizens of this great county,” Brown said. “That is our job, and we’ll continue to do it, and we’re going to try to do it seamlessly.”

The guest speaker for this year’s ceremony was Alfonzo Williams, the sheriff of Burke County. Williams, who has a nearly 30-year career in law enforcement, spoke highly of Brown, stating that the Newton County sheriff sets the standard across Georgia.

“Sheriff Brown embodies the very essence of commitment and service and leadership,” Williams said. “For decades, he has been a steadfast protector of the lives of the people of Newton County, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to this community. His vision has not only illuminated the path for Newton County deputies, but he has also set a standard for law enforcement across the state and across this nation.”

Award Recognition

The NCSO awarded several Deputy of the Year Awards, first divided by division and then one overall award. These awards are presented to those who have been with the agency for at least two years and “best exemplifies the qualities, characteristics and the effectiveness of the professional deputy.”

By division, the Deputy of the Year awards went to:

Mickey Kitchens, Criminal Investigations

Marley Stephens, Crime and Intelligence Analysts

Marlisha Hawkins, Detention

Paulette Mcleod, Office of Professional Standards

Diana Luong, Uniform Patrol

Avery Williams, Special Investigations

The overall Deputy of the Year Award was presented to Patrick Gilbert.

Several other individual awards were presented next:

Rookie of the Year: William Wright

Detention Rookie of the Year: Portia Birch

Employee of the Year: Brandy Burch

Instructor of the Year: Patrick Gilbert

The Purple Heart Award is given to a member of the NCSO who is seriously injured or wounded while performing law enforcement duties. This year, the Purple Heart Award was given to Delarion Walls.

Last November, Walls responded to a domestic violence call, where he had to chase a fleeing suspect. While in pursuit over uneven and wooded terrain, Walls fell, breaking his leg.

“Despite his injury, he selflessly put himself in harm's way to protect the residents of Newton County and support his team,” said Mandy Peters, the deputy presenting the awards. “The suspect was later apprehended by deputies. Corporal Walls’ actions exemplify his unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the community.”

Several Meritorious Service Awards were handed out as well. These are given to those who face circumstances that could lead to serious injury but perform an “outstanding act,” or to someone who shows “a performance of valor” that requires them to go above and beyond typical duties.

The first Meritorious Service Award was given to Chardelle McFarlin, Willie Gains and Dustin Wooten. The trio had responded to a residence where a man fired a shot at them. McFarlin returned fire, hitting the man. The three deputies secured the man, providing him with medical assistance.

“The actions of these deputies went above and beyond, ultimately saving lives,” Peters said.

Another Meritorious Service Award was presented to Joshua Hicks, Tony Howard and Odalis Alberto for their hard work solving a case.

Additionally, Alberto received a second, individual Meritorious Service Award for assisting in the aftermath of the Apalachee High School shooting. Alberto was called upon to put her bilingual skills to work, speaking with children struggling to communicate and helping further the investigation.

“Investigator Alberto’s willingness to go above and beyond for others demonstrated her deep care for the people she serves,” Peters said. “Investigator Alberto takes immense pride in her role, not just within Newton County, but the broader community as well.”

Three individuals were presented with Life Saving Awards. These are given to those who perform life-saving actions.

Troy Mason was one recipient for administering chest compressions when responding to a call where someone was suffering from cardiac arrest. Mason conducted several rounds of CPR until EMS arrived. The individual has since recovered.

A second Life Saving Award was presented to Patrick Gilbert. Gibert responded to a car crash where a driver underwent a medical emergency, causing them to lose control of their vehicle. Gilbert cleared the driver's airway and used equipment to keep the driver breathing until EMS arrived. Doctors agree that Gilbert’s early intervention saved the driver’s life.

The final Life Saving Award went to Chaplain Dr. James Walden Sr. for providing life-saving aid to a woman who collapsed in a restaurant where he was eating.

The NARCAN Life Saving Award is a subcategory Life Saving Award that is presented to individuals who administered NARCAN, effectively saving somebody suffering a drug overdose. This award went to seven people:

Selvin Bruce

Devin Bullock

Tim Dickerson

Patrick Gilbert

Billy Leazer

Avery Williams

William Wright

The Humanitarian Award is presented to someone making a positive impact in Newton County, promoting human welfare. Jack Redlinger received this award for his work bringing the county together through events.

Years of Service Awards

Additionally, awards were given to many at the NCSO for their years of service. Recipients and years are as follows:

One Year of Service:

Shawanda Arnold

Don Marie Bell

Msytia Brown

Kawana Dixon

Brandie Duston

Trevor Dunston

Kathy Esque

Treatha Fox

James Hardeman

Eddie Hosey

Pavielle Inglett

Andrea Johnston

Christopher Law

Chardelle McFarlin

Fernando Mendoza

Aquinas Mountain

Troythomas Myers

Kiktah Smith

John Swiney

Davon Syndor

William Wright

Five Years of Service:

Shelton Herbert

Christopher Kelley

Joseph McClarin

John Smith

Timothy Smith

Eric Threets

Markita Vaughn

Delarion Walls

Wayne Watts

10 Years of Service:

Freddie Major

Earl Nesbitt

15 Years of Service:

Keith Brown

Jerry Carter

Patricia Fitts

Haley Giles

Donald Jones

20 Years of Service:

Robert Gordon

George Jefferson

Loretta Lynch

Joey Salers

Brice Smith

25 Years of Service:

Mark Polite

Clay Stevens

Sharron Stewart

35 Years of Service:

Jeff Alexander

Several individuals also celebrated their retirement, receiving recognition for their years serving the community. They are:

Jacqueline Cobb

William Gordon

Larry Harris

Earnest Rogers

Virginia “Ginger” Stabile was also honored posthumously. Stabile died in November, and her family accepted recognition on her behalf, with the auditorium honoring her with a moment of silence.

“Ginger was special to all of us at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office,” Peters said. “Thank you again for all that you gave to us through our dear Deputy Ginger.”