NCSO graduates more than 20 inmate residents from jail-based programs

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in continued partnership with Action Inc., celebrated the graduation of more than 20 inmate residents from two jail-based programs: Welding Training and Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT). The ceremonies were held April 9 and April 17 at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

These programs are part of the Sheriff’s Office’s mission to promote rehabilitation and reentry by equipping incarcerated individuals with the tools and training needed to build better lives.

“Our mission is not just to detain but to develop,” Brown said. “We are here to offer hope, rehabilitation and the skills necessary for successful reentry into society. These men and women have worked hard to change their lives, and I am proud of each and every one of them.”

The Welding Training program, celebrated during the April 9 ceremony, is facilitated through the Sheriff’s Office’s Workforce Development Office. It prepares participants for employment after release through a comprehensive, hands-on curriculum. With entry-level pay in the welding field ranging from $18 to $22 per hour and no cap on earning potential, the program creates real opportunities for career advancement.

Upon completing the program, participants took the American Welding Society’s Welding Procedure Specifications (WPS) sheet metal tests, which included a visual inspection and a bend test to assess weld integrity. All participants passed the evaluations, demonstrating their readiness for the workforce.

Graduates also earned multiple certifications to enhance their employability, including welding, OSHA 10, forklift operator/safety, Lean Six Sigma White Belt, CPR/first aid/AED, soft skills and employability ethics.

The following inmate residents graduated from the Welding Training Program: Jontavious Brown, Tyrone Seats, Bernard Norman, Michael Dale, Percy Parker, Cameron Davis, Christopher Scott Mullin, Scott Freeman, Stewart Farris and Ronshay Smith.

The RSAT program, celebrated during the April 17 ceremony, is a three-month initiative designed to help incarcerated individuals rehabilitate by developing essential cognitive, behavioral, social and vocational skills.

In addition to RSAT, the Sheriff’s Office offers the #1 Dads program, a vital initiative aimed at strengthening and rebuilding relationships between incarcerated fathers and their children, as well as their spouses or partners. Through workshops, case management and job skills training, the program promotes responsible fatherhood, healthy relationships and economic stability.

On April 9, the following inmate residents graduated from either the RSAT or the #1 Dads programs: Christopher Storey, Arri Wilburn, Gregory Thompson, Ronald Baker, Wayne Williams II, Frankie Sutton Jr., Andrew Rogers, Cody Carter, Kevin Coe, Terrance Collins, Joshua Mincey, Tony Hurst, Brian Aaron, Eric Huff, Brian Whitmire, Bethany Stewart, Ayana Smith-Kelly, Crystal Wheeless, Hilary Adams, Hannah Torrens and Rebecca Kelley.

Since launching jail-based programs like Welding Training and RSAT, the Newton County Detention Center has seen a 50.6% decrease in repeat offenders returning to the facility since 2008. The Sheriff’s Office currently offers more than 20 tailored programs to meet the diverse needs of its inmate population.

Sheriff Brown and the Sheriff’s Office commend all program graduates for their determination, discipline and commitment to personal growth.