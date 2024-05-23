LeAnne Long wins Republican primary for District 5

NEWTON COUNTY – LeAnne Long has won the Republican primary for the District 5 Board of Commissioners seat in what was the widest margin of victory in Tuesday’s general primary.

Long ousted former Newton County chairman Keith Ellis, advancing to the general election.

She garnered 1,501 votes (71.54 percent) to Ellis’ 597 votes (28.46 percent), per the unofficial election results.

Current District 5 chairman Ronnie Cowan announced his plans to not seek reelection back in March.

Long will now face off against Democratic candidate Tiijon Dacosta – who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary – on Nov. 5.

Long celebrated her victory in a statement released on her social media pages.

“I am absolutely thrilled about the HUGE win last night,” Long said. “Your support means the world to me. So many friends, voters, and supporters worked tirelessly to help make this happen, and I am deeply grateful to each of you. I will never take for granted all of the hard work on my behalf.”

In a statement to The Covington News, Long expressed her excitement about the win on Tuesday.

“We’re just elated. We’re elated with this big win," Long said. "This win is for the citizens of District 5. They get somebody that’s gonna listen to their voice and not do what the good ol’ boys and the politicians want done.”

