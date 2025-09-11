Georgia Recovers Bus Tour makes Covington stop

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Georgia Recovers Bus Tour stopped by the Covington Square on Sept. 11 as it made its way across the state to spread support for addiction recovery.

The Georgia Recovers Bus, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities and the Georgia Council for Recovery, is stopping in cities across the state to give all Georgians the opportunity to sign the bus and show their support.

With the bus parked in front of the Historic Courthouse on Thursday morning, Jeff Breedlove, strategic policy advisor with the Georgia Council for Recovery, welcomed the community, thanking local leaders for their support.

“Recovery happens in Washington D.C., it happens at the state capitol under the Gold Dome, but the most important place it happens is in communities, just like Newton County and Covington,” Breedlove said.

Several local leaders surrounded the podium to present a proclamation deeming September as National Recovery Month, including Covington Mayor Fleeta Baggett, Interim Newton County Chair Linda Hays, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and Interim Covington Police Chief Brent Fuesting.

Each leader spoke, highlighting their dedication to supporting addiction recovery in Covington and Newton County. After Baggett read the proclamation co-presented by her and Hays, she took a moment to recognize the significance of the date.

“You all, please keep in remembrance today those that lost their life for September the 11th,” Baggett said. “It’s something that’s not far from behind of us.”

Another speaker was local advocate Haley Sherlock, the founder of Heart of Newton. Heart of Newton is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting people going through addiction recovery.

“Today, it is because of my own lived experience that I get to bring value to my community, and with that value, I’m able to help educate, advocate and support those who are seeking recovery services, those who are in recovery and even those who are on the fence and are not entirely sure which direction they want to turn in,” Sherlock said.

Two overdose reversal kits were presented to Sherlock. The kits contain naloxone, a key drug that helps reverse the effects of an overdose before it is too late.

Sherlock passed the kits onto Hays and Baggett. They are intended to be hung in public places to give the community access to the potentially life-saving medicine.

“When you get ready to hang this up, let me come check it out,” Sherlock said.

The mention of naloxone appeared to grab Brown’s attention, who took the microphone to remind the community that the NCSO has placed naloxone vending machines in the lobbies of its precincts across the county for public access.

This prompted Breedlove to make some spontaneous additional remarks, stating that he was going “off-script” but felt that it needed to be recognized. Beckoning the sheriff back to the podium, Breedlove spoke on the significance of the naloxone vending machines.

“Across the nation, folks know, in Newton County, our sheriff took the lead and these machines in the lobby,” Breedlove said. “...You know who uses those? The family members of the person impacted. And mommas and daddies and brothers and sisters and children and cousins and aunties and uncles, they’re like, ‘This is awesome. We’ll take this home.’ And this man [Sheriff Brown] has been attacked by the voices of stigma and criticized for standing with us…And we thank you, we respect you and we love you.”

Following the flurry of speakers, the crowd took Sharpies and signed the facade of the bus, permanently adding their names to the thousands of others who pledge to continue to be a source of advocacy and empathy to those making the arduous journey of addiction recovery.