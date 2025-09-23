By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
GDOT overnight lane closures to affect Newton County
ga dot 81
Photo via Georgia DOT - East, Facebook.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced overnight lane closures affecting Newton County. 


The Georgia DOT - East Facebook page posted that nightly lane closures are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 24. GDOT crews will be patching more than seven miles of State Route 81 between I-20 and the Newton/Walton County line. Drivers can expect crews to be in the road nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The DOT asks that travelers slow down and drive with caution when navigating the work zone.