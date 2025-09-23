GDOT overnight lane closures to affect Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced overnight lane closures affecting Newton County.





The Georgia DOT - East Facebook page posted that nightly lane closures are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 24. GDOT crews will be patching more than seven miles of State Route 81 between I-20 and the Newton/Walton County line. Drivers can expect crews to be in the road nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The DOT asks that travelers slow down and drive with caution when navigating the work zone.