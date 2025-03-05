By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Former fire inspector sues Newton County, cites age discrimination
glenn mikos
Glenn Mikos, a former member of the now-defunct dive team of Newton County Fire Services and partial-owner of Into the Blue Scuba in Covington, is suing the county more than a year after his termination - photo by Contributed Photo
NEWTON COUNTY – Another lawsuit has hit the doorsteps of Newton County, this time from one of its former employees.Glenn Mikos, a former member of the now-defunct dive team of Newton County Fire Services and partial-owner of Into the Blue Scuba in Covington, is suing the county more than a year after his termination. The suit – which names former County Manager Harold Cooper and Human Resources Director Amanda Shoemaker as co-defendants – alleges age discrimination as well as wrongful discharge.