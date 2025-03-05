Former fire inspector sues Newton County, cites age discrimination

NEWTON COUNTY – Another lawsuit has hit the doorsteps of Newton County, this time from one of its former employees.Glenn Mikos, a former member of the now-defunct dive team of Newton County Fire Services and partial-owner of Into the Blue Scuba in Covington, is suing the county more than a year after his termination. The suit – which names former County Manager Harold Cooper and Human Resources Director Amanda Shoemaker as co-defendants – alleges age discrimination as well as wrongful discharge.